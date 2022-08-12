Ankit Metal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.13 crore, up 47.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.13 crore in June 2022 up 47.27% from Rs. 140.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2022 up 65.52% from Rs. 39.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2022 up 82.08% from Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2021.

Ankit Metal shares closed at 6.39 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.65% returns over the last 6 months and 247.28% over the last 12 months.