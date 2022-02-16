English
    Ankit Metal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.31 crore, up 126.28% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.31 crore in December 2021 up 126.28% from Rs. 65.99 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021 up 68.79% from Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021 up 160.26% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2020.

    Ankit Metal shares closed at 10.30 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 456.76% returns over the last 6 months and 758.33% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Ankit Metal and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.31206.3165.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.31206.3165.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.42167.77133.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.4316.78--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.30-1.13-91.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.213.463.29
    Depreciation9.5810.899.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.9124.2828.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.94-15.74-16.80
    Other Income0.035.710.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.91-10.04-16.78
    Interest1.401.703.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.31-11.74-20.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.31-11.74-20.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.31-11.74-20.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.31-11.74-20.23
    Equity Share Capital141.11141.11141.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.83-1.43
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.83-1.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.83-1.43
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.83-1.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2022 11:42 am

