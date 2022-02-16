Ankit Metal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.31 crore, up 126.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.31 crore in December 2021 up 126.28% from Rs. 65.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021 up 68.79% from Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021 up 160.26% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2020.

Ankit Metal shares closed at 10.30 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 456.76% returns over the last 6 months and 758.33% over the last 12 months.