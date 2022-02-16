Ankit Metal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.31 crore, up 126.28% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 149.31 crore in December 2021 up 126.28% from Rs. 65.99 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021 up 68.79% from Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021 up 160.26% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2020.
Ankit Metal shares closed at 10.30 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 456.76% returns over the last 6 months and 758.33% over the last 12 months.
|Ankit Metal and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|149.31
|206.31
|65.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|149.31
|206.31
|65.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.42
|167.77
|133.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.43
|16.78
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.30
|-1.13
|-91.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.21
|3.46
|3.29
|Depreciation
|9.58
|10.89
|9.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.91
|24.28
|28.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.94
|-15.74
|-16.80
|Other Income
|0.03
|5.71
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.91
|-10.04
|-16.78
|Interest
|1.40
|1.70
|3.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.31
|-11.74
|-20.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.31
|-11.74
|-20.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.31
|-11.74
|-20.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.31
|-11.74
|-20.23
|Equity Share Capital
|141.11
|141.11
|141.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.83
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.83
|-1.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.83
|-1.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.83
|-1.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited