Ankit Metal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.99 crore, down 40.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.99 crore in December 2020 down 40.95% from Rs. 111.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.23 crore in December 2020 down 677.26% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2020 down 138.12% from Rs. 20.33 crore in December 2019.

Ankit Metal shares closed at 1.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.43% returns over the last 6 months and 166.67% over the last 12 months.