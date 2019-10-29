Anjani Synth Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.05 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.05 crore in September 2019 down 0.12% from Rs. 83.14 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2019 down 19.35% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2019 down 6.05% from Rs. 4.79 crore in September 2018.

Anjani Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2018.

Anjani Synth shares closed at 12.81 on October 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.94% returns over the last 6 months and -25.95% over the last 12 months.