Anjani Synth Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 83.14 crore, up 38.03% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 83.14 crore in September 2018 up 38.03% from Rs. 60.24 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2018 down 27.32% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.79 crore in September 2018 down 2.24% from Rs. 4.90 crore in September 2017.

Anjani Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2017.

Anjani Synth shares closed at 18.55 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -42.21% returns over the last 6 months and -46.92% over the last 12 months.