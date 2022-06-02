Anjani Synth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.17 crore, up 4.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.17 crore in March 2022 up 4.55% from Rs. 103.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022 up 122.88% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2022 up 17.65% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021.

Anjani Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.

Anjani Synth shares closed at 30.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.45% returns over the last 6 months and 21.20% over the last 12 months.