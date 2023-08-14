Anjani Synth Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.43 crore, down 51.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.43 crore in June 2023 down 51.95% from Rs. 121.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 down 39.97% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in June 2023 down 26.23% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022.

Anjani Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2022.

Anjani Synth shares closed at 30.61 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.10% returns over the last 6 months and -5.82% over the last 12 months.