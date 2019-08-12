Anjani Synth Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 87.09 crore, down 7.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.09 crore in June 2019 down 7.95% from Rs. 94.61 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2019 up 13.86% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2019 down 10.87% from Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2018.

Anjani Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2018.

Anjani Synth shares closed at 12.50 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and -46.70% over the last 12 months.