Anjani Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.99 crore, down 54.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.99 crore in December 2022 down 54.82% from Rs. 97.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 53.77% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 29.23% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.