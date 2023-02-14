Anjani Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.99 crore, down 54.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.99 crore in December 2022 down 54.82% from Rs. 97.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 53.77% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 29.23% from Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021.

Anjani Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2021.

Anjani Synth shares closed at 28.55 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.15% returns over the last 6 months and -11.75% over the last 12 months.