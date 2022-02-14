Anjani Synth Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.37 crore, up 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.37 crore in December 2021 up 5.09% from Rs. 92.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021 down 33.35% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2021 down 30.11% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2020.

Anjani Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2020.

Anjani Synth shares closed at 34.80 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.85% returns over the last 6 months and 78.46% over the last 12 months.