Anjani Synth Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 57.76 crore, down 25.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.76 crore in December 2018 down 25.03% from Rs. 77.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 down 51.41% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2018 down 22.15% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2017.

Anjani Synth EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2017.

Anjani Synth shares closed at 15.45 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.09% returns over the last 6 months and -58.74% over the last 12 months.