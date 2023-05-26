Anjani Portland Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.89 crore, down 29.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.89 crore in March 2023 down 29.85% from Rs. 136.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2023 down 333.77% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2023 down 50.47% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022.
Anjani Portland shares closed at 177.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -16.99% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Portland Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.89
|108.79
|136.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.89
|108.79
|136.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.69
|11.44
|11.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.01
|11.63
|12.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.45
|1.70
|-0.61
|Power & Fuel
|49.26
|42.72
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.80
|5.93
|5.98
|Depreciation
|4.26
|4.18
|4.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.27
|27.92
|90.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.05
|3.27
|12.25
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.21
|3.35
|12.34
|Interest
|6.26
|7.52
|8.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.05
|-4.17
|3.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.05
|-4.17
|3.36
|Tax
|-0.25
|-0.28
|2.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.80
|-3.89
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.80
|-3.89
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|29.37
|25.29
|25.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-1.54
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-1.54
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-1.54
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-1.54
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited