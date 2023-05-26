English
    Anjani Portland Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.89 crore, down 29.85% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.89 crore in March 2023 down 29.85% from Rs. 136.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2023 down 333.77% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2023 down 50.47% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022.

    Anjani Portland shares closed at 177.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -16.99% over the last 12 months.

    Anjani Portland Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.89108.79136.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.89108.79136.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.6911.4411.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.0111.6312.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.451.70-0.61
    Power & Fuel49.2642.72--
    Employees Cost5.805.935.98
    Depreciation4.264.184.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2727.9290.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.053.2712.25
    Other Income0.160.080.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.213.3512.34
    Interest6.267.528.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.05-4.173.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.05-4.173.36
    Tax-0.25-0.282.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.80-3.890.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.80-3.890.77
    Equity Share Capital29.3725.2925.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-1.540.31
    Diluted EPS-0.50-1.540.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-1.540.31
    Diluted EPS-0.50-1.540.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:10 pm