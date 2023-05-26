Anjani Portland Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.89 crore, down 29.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.89 crore in March 2023 down 29.85% from Rs. 136.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2023 down 333.77% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2023 down 50.47% from Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022.

Anjani Portland shares closed at 177.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -16.99% over the last 12 months.