Anjani Portland Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.66 crore, up 0.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.66 crore in June 2023 up 0.05% from Rs. 110.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2023 up 5.84% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2023 down 13.98% from Rs. 8.87 crore in June 2022.

Anjani Portland shares closed at 201.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.42% returns over the last 6 months and -6.80% over the last 12 months.