    Anjani Portland Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.66 crore, up 0.05% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.66 crore in June 2023 up 0.05% from Rs. 110.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2023 up 5.84% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2023 down 13.98% from Rs. 8.87 crore in June 2022.

    Anjani Portland shares closed at 201.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.42% returns over the last 6 months and -6.80% over the last 12 months.

    Anjani Portland Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.6695.89110.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.6695.89110.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.1111.699.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.947.019.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.15-0.45-5.86
    Power & Fuel44.1349.2655.40
    Employees Cost6.325.805.52
    Depreciation3.614.264.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.6714.2727.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.734.054.34
    Other Income0.290.160.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.024.214.42
    Interest6.826.267.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.80-2.05-2.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.80-2.05-2.79
    Tax-0.38-0.25-0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.42-1.80-2.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.42-1.80-2.57
    Equity Share Capital29.3729.3725.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.50-1.02
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.50-1.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.50-1.02
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.50-1.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!