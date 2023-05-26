Anjani Portland Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.95 crore, down 47.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.95 crore in March 2023 down 47.17% from Rs. 251.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.75 crore in March 2023 down 921.08% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 91.01% from Rs. 30.94 crore in March 2022.

Anjani Portland shares closed at 177.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -16.99% over the last 12 months.