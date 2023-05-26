Anjani Portland Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.95 crore, down 47.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 132.95 crore in March 2023 down 47.17% from Rs. 251.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.75 crore in March 2023 down 921.08% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 91.01% from Rs. 30.94 crore in March 2022.
Anjani Portland shares closed at 177.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -16.99% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Portland Cement
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|132.95
|151.03
|251.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|132.95
|151.03
|251.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.36
|16.62
|22.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.74
|11.64
|12.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.87
|-5.93
|7.36
|Power & Fuel
|67.01
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.14
|9.42
|8.84
|Depreciation
|13.40
|13.38
|16.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.78
|112.82
|170.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.35
|-6.92
|13.29
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.67
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.62
|-6.25
|14.25
|Interest
|7.69
|9.26
|9.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.31
|-15.51
|4.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.31
|-15.51
|4.68
|Tax
|-1.41
|-1.35
|2.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.90
|-14.16
|1.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.90
|-14.16
|1.73
|Minority Interest
|0.15
|0.12
|0.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.75
|-14.04
|2.04
|Equity Share Capital
|29.37
|25.29
|25.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.98
|-5.55
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-5.98
|-5.55
|0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.98
|-5.55
|0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-5.98
|-5.55
|0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited