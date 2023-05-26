English
    Anjani Portland Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.95 crore, down 47.17% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.95 crore in March 2023 down 47.17% from Rs. 251.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.75 crore in March 2023 down 921.08% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2023 down 91.01% from Rs. 30.94 crore in March 2022.

    Anjani Portland shares closed at 177.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -16.99% over the last 12 months.

    Anjani Portland Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.95151.03251.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.95151.03251.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.3616.6222.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.7411.6412.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.87-5.937.36
    Power & Fuel67.01----
    Employees Cost9.149.428.84
    Depreciation13.4013.3816.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.78112.82170.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.35-6.9213.29
    Other Income0.730.670.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.62-6.2514.25
    Interest7.699.269.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.31-15.514.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-18.31-15.514.68
    Tax-1.41-1.352.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.90-14.161.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.90-14.161.73
    Minority Interest0.150.120.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.75-14.042.04
    Equity Share Capital29.3725.2925.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.98-5.550.81
    Diluted EPS-5.98-5.550.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.98-5.550.81
    Diluted EPS-5.98-5.550.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:00 pm