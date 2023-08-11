English
    Anjani Portland Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 155.55 crore, down 20.45% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 155.55 crore in June 2023 down 20.45% from Rs. 195.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2023 down 75% from Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2023 down 70.63% from Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2022.

    Anjani Portland shares closed at 201.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -0.79% over the last 12 months.

    Anjani Portland Cement
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations155.55132.95195.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations155.55132.95195.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.0615.3619.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.304.749.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.668.87-17.17
    Power & Fuel72.8267.01114.43
    Employees Cost10.279.148.93
    Depreciation11.2613.4015.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.8425.7846.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.66-11.35-1.98
    Other Income0.580.730.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.08-10.62-1.28
    Interest8.027.698.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.10-18.31-9.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.10-18.31-9.93
    Tax-1.56-1.41-2.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.54-16.90-7.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.54-16.90-7.73
    Minority Interest0.100.150.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.44-16.75-7.68
    Equity Share Capital29.3729.3725.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.58-5.98-3.04
    Diluted EPS-4.58-5.98-3.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.58-5.98-3.04
    Diluted EPS-4.58-5.98-3.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Anjani Portland #Anjani Portland Cement #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

