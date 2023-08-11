Anjani Portland Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 155.55 crore, down 20.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.55 crore in June 2023 down 20.45% from Rs. 195.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2023 down 75% from Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2023 down 70.63% from Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2022.

Anjani Portland shares closed at 201.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -0.79% over the last 12 months.