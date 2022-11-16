Anjani Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 29.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in September 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 135.76% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.
Anjani Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.
|Anjani Foods shares closed at 28.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.91% returns over the last 6 months and -8.93% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.90
|9.75
|9.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.90
|9.75
|9.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.60
|4.17
|4.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.95
|0.79
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|0.10
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.07
|1.10
|1.10
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.32
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.21
|2.98
|3.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.29
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.07
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|0.36
|0.38
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.23
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|0.23
|0.25
|Tax
|0.26
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.36
|0.11
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.36
|0.11
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5.59
|5.59
|5.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.65
|0.20
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.65
|0.20
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.65
|0.20
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.65
|0.20
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited