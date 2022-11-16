 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anjani Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 29.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in September 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 135.76% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.
Anjani Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021. Anjani Foods shares closed at 28.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.91% returns over the last 6 months and -8.93% over the last 12 months.
Anjani Foods
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.909.759.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.909.759.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.604.174.36
Purchase of Traded Goods0.950.790.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.090.10-0.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.071.101.10
Depreciation0.310.320.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.212.983.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.670.290.26
Other Income0.070.070.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.740.360.38
Interest0.120.120.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.620.230.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.620.230.25
Tax0.260.120.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.360.110.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.360.110.15
Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.650.200.28
Diluted EPS0.650.200.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.650.200.28
Diluted EPS0.650.200.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anjani Foods #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 01:44 pm