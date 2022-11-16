Anjani Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore, up 29.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.90 crore in September 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 9.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 135.76% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2022 up 59.09% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

Anjani Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.