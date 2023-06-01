Anjani Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, up 22.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in March 2023 up 22.75% from Rs. 8.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 259.91% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 up 730% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Anjani Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

Anjani Foods shares closed at 21.70 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.04% returns over the last 6 months and 14.75% over the last 12 months.