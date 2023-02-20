Anjani Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.12 crore, up 31.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.12 crore in December 2022 up 31.24% from Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 88.66% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.