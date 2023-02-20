Anjani Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.12 crore, up 31.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.12 crore in December 2022 up 31.24% from Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 88.66% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

Anjani Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Anjani Foods shares closed at 26.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.30% returns over the last 6 months and -1.37% over the last 12 months.