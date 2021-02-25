Anjani Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore, up 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.95 crore in December 2020 up 5.52% from Rs. 7.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 up 309.11% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

Anjani Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Anjani Foods shares closed at 224.10 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 321.24% returns over the last 6 months and 3,445.89% over the last 12 months.