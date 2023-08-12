Anjani Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.57 crore, up 4.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.57 crore in June 2023 up 4.96% from Rs. 11.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 440.58% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 23.53% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

Anjani Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

Anjani Foods shares closed at 25.27 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.73% returns over the last 6 months and 18.86% over the last 12 months.