Anjani Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 56.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 56.91% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 199.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 5.01 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 4.38% over the last 12 months.

Anjani Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.24 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.24 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 0.17 0.10
Other Income 0.15 0.17 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.34 0.27
Interest 0.12 0.12 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 0.21 0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 0.21 0.13
Tax -0.01 0.07 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 0.14 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 0.14 0.12
Equity Share Capital 10.14 10.14 10.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.14 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.14 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.14 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.14 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anjani Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am