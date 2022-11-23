English
    Anjani Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 56.91% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 56.91% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 199.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

    Anjani Finance shares closed at 5.01 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 4.38% over the last 12 months.

    Anjani Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.240.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.240.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.060.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.170.10
    Other Income0.150.170.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.340.27
    Interest0.120.120.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.120.210.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.120.210.13
    Tax-0.010.070.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.140.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.140.12
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.140.12
    Diluted EPS-0.120.140.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.140.12
    Diluted EPS-0.120.140.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am