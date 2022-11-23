Anjani Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 56.91% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 56.91% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 199.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.
Anjani Finance shares closed at 5.01 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 4.38% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.24
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|0.24
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.17
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.17
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.34
|0.27
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.21
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.21
|0.13
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.07
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|10.14
|10.14
|10.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited