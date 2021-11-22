Anjani Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 37.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2021 down 37.92% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021 up 86.94% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

Anjani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 4.99 on November 18, 2021 (BSE)