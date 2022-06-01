 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anjani Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 26.3% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 26.3% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 824.54% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 down 509.09% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 5.81 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.79% returns over the last 6 months and -16.40% over the last 12 months.

Anjani Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 0.24 0.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 0.24 0.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.65 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.45 0.20 0.25
Other Income 0.09 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.35 0.28 0.33
Interest 0.11 0.12 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.47 0.15 0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.47 0.15 0.18
Tax -0.21 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.26 0.15 0.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.26 0.15 0.17
Equity Share Capital 10.14 10.14 10.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.18 0.15 0.17
Diluted EPS -1.18 0.15 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.18 0.15 0.17
Diluted EPS -1.18 0.15 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 05:04 pm
