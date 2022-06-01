Anjani Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 26.3% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 26.3% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 824.54% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 down 509.09% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
Anjani Finance shares closed at 5.81 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.79% returns over the last 6 months and -16.40% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.24
|0.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.24
|0.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.65
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|0.20
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|0.28
|0.33
|Interest
|0.11
|0.12
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.47
|0.15
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.47
|0.15
|0.18
|Tax
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.26
|0.15
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.26
|0.15
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|10.14
|10.14
|10.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|0.15
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|0.15
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|0.15
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|0.15
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited