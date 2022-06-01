Anjani Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 26.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 26.3% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 824.54% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 down 509.09% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 5.81 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.79% returns over the last 6 months and -16.40% over the last 12 months.