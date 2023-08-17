Anjani Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 30.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 30.07% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 48.79% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 26.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Anjani Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 8.39 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.67% returns over the last 6 months and 95.12% over the last 12 months.