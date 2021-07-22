Anjani Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 73.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in June 2021 up 73.71% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 71.01% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Anjani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 6.17 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 119.57% returns over the last 6 months and 563.44% over the last 12 months.