Anjani Finance Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2019 up 9.81% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 90.17% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

Anjani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2018.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 1.33 on July 26, 2019 (BSE)