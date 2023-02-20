Anjani Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 170.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 170.73% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 1133.31% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 753.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.