Anjani Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 170.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 170.73% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 1133.31% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 753.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Anjani Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.66 0.20 0.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.66 0.20 0.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -0.11 0.33 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.75 -0.15 0.20
Other Income 1.64 0.15 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.39 0.00 0.28
Interest 0.11 0.12 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.28 -0.12 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.28 -0.12 0.15
Tax 0.44 -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.84 -0.12 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.84 -0.12 0.15
Equity Share Capital 10.14 10.14 10.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 -0.12 0.15
Diluted EPS 1.81 -0.12 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.81 -0.12 0.15
Diluted EPS 1.81 -0.12 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited