Anjani Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 170.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 170.73% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 1133.31% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 753.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Anjani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 8.13 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.88% returns over the last 6 months and 18.00% over the last 12 months.