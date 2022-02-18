English
    Anjani Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 43.96% Y-o-Y

    February 18, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 43.96% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 47.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 12% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

    Anjani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

    Anjani Finance shares closed at 6.89 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)

    Anjani Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.130.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.240.130.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.100.15
    Other Income0.070.170.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.280.270.25
    Interest0.120.140.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.150.130.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.150.130.11
    Tax0.000.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.150.120.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.150.120.10
    Equity Share Capital10.1410.1410.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.120.10
    Diluted EPS0.150.120.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.120.10
    Diluted EPS0.150.120.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Anjani Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 05:11 pm

