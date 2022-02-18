Anjani Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 43.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 43.96% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 47.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 12% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

Anjani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2020.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 6.89 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)