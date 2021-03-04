Anjani Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 110.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 110.55% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 422.93% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 up 525% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Anjani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 3.30 on March 03, 2021 (BSE)