Anjani Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 23.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 23.77% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 282.95% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 up 30.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Anjani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 2.35 on January 02, 2019 (BSE)