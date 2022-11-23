Anjani Finance Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 56.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 56.91% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 241.59% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Anjani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 5.01 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 4.38% over the last 12 months.