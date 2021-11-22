Anjani Finance Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 37.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2021 down 37.92% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021 down 1092.43% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 4.99 on November 18, 2021 (BSE)