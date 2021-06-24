Anjani Finance Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 308.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2021 up 308.48% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 70.04% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.

Anjani Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2020.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 7.70 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 363.86% returns over the last 6 months