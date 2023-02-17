Anjani Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 170.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 170.73% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 up 759.24% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 1305.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.