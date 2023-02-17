Anjani Finance Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, up 170.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in December 2022 up 170.73% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2022 up 759.24% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 up 1305.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Anjani Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

Anjani Finance shares closed at 8.08 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.91% returns over the last 6 months and 15.43% over the last 12 months.