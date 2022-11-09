 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anjani Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.88 crore, up 2.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.88 crore in September 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 104.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.66 crore in September 2022 down 254.72% from Rs. 6.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 97.21% from Rs. 22.25 crore in September 2021.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 222.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -45.58% over the last 12 months.

Anjani Portland Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.88 110.61 104.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.88 110.61 104.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.45 9.38 10.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.80 9.61 10.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.32 -5.86 -3.70
Power & Fuel 47.78 55.40 --
Employees Cost 6.78 5.52 5.92
Depreciation 4.30 4.45 4.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.86 27.77 59.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.77 4.34 16.85
Other Income 0.09 0.08 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.68 4.42 17.36
Interest 7.42 7.21 8.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.10 -2.79 8.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.10 -2.79 8.69
Tax -0.44 -0.22 1.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.66 -2.57 6.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.66 -2.57 6.89
Equity Share Capital 25.29 25.29 25.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.22 -1.02 2.73
Diluted EPS -4.22 -1.02 2.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.22 -1.02 2.73
Diluted EPS -4.22 -1.02 2.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
