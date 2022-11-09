Anjani Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.88 crore, up 2.02% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.88 crore in September 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 104.76 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.66 crore in September 2022 down 254.72% from Rs. 6.89 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 97.21% from Rs. 22.25 crore in September 2021.
Anjani Cement shares closed at 222.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -45.58% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Portland Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.88
|110.61
|104.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.88
|110.61
|104.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.45
|9.38
|10.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.80
|9.61
|10.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.32
|-5.86
|-3.70
|Power & Fuel
|47.78
|55.40
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.78
|5.52
|5.92
|Depreciation
|4.30
|4.45
|4.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.86
|27.77
|59.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.77
|4.34
|16.85
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.08
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.68
|4.42
|17.36
|Interest
|7.42
|7.21
|8.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.10
|-2.79
|8.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.10
|-2.79
|8.69
|Tax
|-0.44
|-0.22
|1.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.66
|-2.57
|6.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.66
|-2.57
|6.89
|Equity Share Capital
|25.29
|25.29
|25.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.22
|-1.02
|2.73
|Diluted EPS
|-4.22
|-1.02
|2.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.22
|-1.02
|2.73
|Diluted EPS
|-4.22
|-1.02
|2.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited