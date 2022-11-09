English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anjani Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.88 crore, up 2.02% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.88 crore in September 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 104.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.66 crore in September 2022 down 254.72% from Rs. 6.89 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 97.21% from Rs. 22.25 crore in September 2021.

    Anjani Cement shares closed at 222.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -45.58% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Anjani Portland Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.88110.61104.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.88110.61104.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.459.3810.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.809.6110.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.32-5.86-3.70
    Power & Fuel47.7855.40--
    Employees Cost6.785.525.92
    Depreciation4.304.454.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.8627.7759.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.774.3416.85
    Other Income0.090.080.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.684.4217.36
    Interest7.427.218.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.10-2.798.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.10-2.798.69
    Tax-0.44-0.221.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.66-2.576.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.66-2.576.89
    Equity Share Capital25.2925.2925.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.22-1.022.73
    Diluted EPS-4.22-1.022.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.22-1.022.73
    Diluted EPS-4.22-1.022.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Anjani Cement #Anjani Portland Cement #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:30 am