Anjani Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.88 crore, up 2.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.88 crore in September 2022 up 2.02% from Rs. 104.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.66 crore in September 2022 down 254.72% from Rs. 6.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 97.21% from Rs. 22.25 crore in September 2021.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 222.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.80% returns over the last 6 months and -45.58% over the last 12 months.