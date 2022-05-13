Anjani Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.69 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.69 crore in March 2022 up 4.78% from Rs. 130.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 96.82% from Rs. 24.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022 down 52.66% from Rs. 36.12 crore in March 2021.

Anjani Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.56 in March 2021.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 240.40 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)