Anjani Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.69 crore, up 4.78% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 136.69 crore in March 2022 up 4.78% from Rs. 130.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 96.82% from Rs. 24.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.10 crore in March 2022 down 52.66% from Rs. 36.12 crore in March 2021.

Anjani Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.56 in March 2021.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 240.40 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Anjani Portland Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 136.69 106.62 130.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 136.69 106.62 130.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.23 8.70 12.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.63 9.68 11.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.61 7.58 2.08
Power & Fuel -- -- 30.10
Employees Cost 5.98 5.91 5.48
Depreciation 4.76 4.85 5.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.45 55.16 35.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.25 14.74 28.96
Other Income 0.09 0.09 2.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.34 14.83 31.10
Interest 8.98 8.81 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.36 6.02 31.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.36 6.02 31.04
Tax 2.59 1.79 6.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.77 4.23 24.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.77 4.23 24.18
Equity Share Capital 25.29 25.29 25.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 1.67 9.56
Diluted EPS 0.31 1.67 9.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.31 1.67 9.56
Diluted EPS 0.31 1.67 9.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:48 am
