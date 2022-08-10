 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anjani Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore, down 9.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore in June 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 122.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022 down 111.14% from Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in June 2022 down 76.65% from Rs. 37.99 crore in June 2021.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 227.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -55.20% over the last 12 months.

Anjani Portland Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.61 136.69 122.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.61 136.69 122.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.38 11.23 11.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.61 12.63 9.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.86 -0.61 -2.67
Power & Fuel 55.40 -- --
Employees Cost 5.52 5.98 6.03
Depreciation 4.45 4.76 4.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.77 90.45 59.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.34 12.25 32.81
Other Income 0.08 0.09 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.42 12.34 33.14
Interest 7.21 8.98 2.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.79 3.36 31.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.79 3.36 31.07
Tax -0.22 2.59 8.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.57 0.77 23.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.57 0.77 23.07
Equity Share Capital 25.29 25.29 25.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 0.31 9.12
Diluted EPS -1.02 0.31 9.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 0.31 9.12
Diluted EPS -1.02 0.31 9.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
