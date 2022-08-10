Anjani Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore, down 9.44% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore in June 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 122.14 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022 down 111.14% from Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in June 2022 down 76.65% from Rs. 37.99 crore in June 2021.
Anjani Cement shares closed at 227.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -55.20% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Portland Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.61
|136.69
|122.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.61
|136.69
|122.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.38
|11.23
|11.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.61
|12.63
|9.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.86
|-0.61
|-2.67
|Power & Fuel
|55.40
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.52
|5.98
|6.03
|Depreciation
|4.45
|4.76
|4.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.77
|90.45
|59.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.34
|12.25
|32.81
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.09
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.42
|12.34
|33.14
|Interest
|7.21
|8.98
|2.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.79
|3.36
|31.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.79
|3.36
|31.07
|Tax
|-0.22
|2.59
|8.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.57
|0.77
|23.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.57
|0.77
|23.07
|Equity Share Capital
|25.29
|25.29
|25.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|0.31
|9.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|0.31
|9.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|0.31
|9.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|0.31
|9.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
