Anjani Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore, down 9.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.61 crore in June 2022 down 9.44% from Rs. 122.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022 down 111.14% from Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.87 crore in June 2022 down 76.65% from Rs. 37.99 crore in June 2021.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 227.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.81% returns over the last 6 months and -55.20% over the last 12 months.