Anjani Cement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 122.14 crore, up 52.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.14 crore in June 2021 up 52.45% from Rs. 80.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2021 up 20.6% from Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in June 2021 up 48.69% from Rs. 25.55 crore in June 2020.

Anjani Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 9.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.57 in June 2020.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 486.65 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 126.24% returns over the last 6 months and 196.74% over the last 12 months.