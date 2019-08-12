Anjani Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 122.83 crore, up 20.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.83 crore in June 2019 up 20.07% from Rs. 102.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.60 crore in June 2019 up 175.35% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.68 crore in June 2019 up 107.44% from Rs. 14.79 crore in June 2018.

Anjani Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.42 in June 2018.

Anjani Cement shares closed at 155.05 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 48.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.94% over the last 12 months.