Anjani Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.79 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:Net Sales at Rs 108.79 crore in December 2022 up 2.04% from Rs. 106.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2022 down 191.96% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2022 down 61.74% from Rs. 19.68 crore in December 2021. Anjani Cement shares closed at 181.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.
Anjani Portland Cement
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations108.79106.88106.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations108.79106.88106.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.4411.458.70
Purchase of Traded Goods11.6312.809.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.70-2.327.58
Power & Fuel42.7247.78--
Employees Cost5.936.785.91
Depreciation4.184.304.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.9229.8655.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.27-3.7714.74
Other Income0.080.090.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.35-3.6814.83
Interest7.527.428.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.17-11.106.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.17-11.106.02
Tax-0.28-0.441.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.89-10.664.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.89-10.664.23
Equity Share Capital25.2925.2925.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.54-4.221.67
Diluted EPS-1.54-4.221.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.54-4.221.67
Diluted EPS-1.54-4.221.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

