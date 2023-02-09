Anjani Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.79 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 108.79 106.88 106.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 108.79 106.88 106.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.44 11.45 8.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 11.63 12.80 9.68 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.70 -2.32 7.58 Power & Fuel 42.72 47.78 -- Employees Cost 5.93 6.78 5.91 Depreciation 4.18 4.30 4.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 27.92 29.86 55.16 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.27 -3.77 14.74 Other Income 0.08 0.09 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.35 -3.68 14.83 Interest 7.52 7.42 8.81 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.17 -11.10 6.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.17 -11.10 6.02 Tax -0.28 -0.44 1.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.89 -10.66 4.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.89 -10.66 4.23 Equity Share Capital 25.29 25.29 25.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.54 -4.22 1.67 Diluted EPS -1.54 -4.22 1.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.54 -4.22 1.67 Diluted EPS -1.54 -4.22 1.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited