English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anjani Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.79 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:Net Sales at Rs 108.79 crore in December 2022 up 2.04% from Rs. 106.62 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2022 down 191.96% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2022 down 61.74% from Rs. 19.68 crore in December 2021.Anjani Cement shares closed at 181.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.
    Anjani Portland Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.79106.88106.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.79106.88106.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.4411.458.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.6312.809.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.70-2.327.58
    Power & Fuel42.7247.78--
    Employees Cost5.936.785.91
    Depreciation4.184.304.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.9229.8655.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.27-3.7714.74
    Other Income0.080.090.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.35-3.6814.83
    Interest7.527.428.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.17-11.106.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.17-11.106.02
    Tax-0.28-0.441.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.89-10.664.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.89-10.664.23
    Equity Share Capital25.2925.2925.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.54-4.221.67
    Diluted EPS-1.54-4.221.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.54-4.221.67
    Diluted EPS-1.54-4.221.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited