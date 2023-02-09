Anjani Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.79 crore, up 2.04% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anjani Portland Cement are:Net Sales at Rs 108.79 crore in December 2022 up 2.04% from Rs. 106.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2022 down 191.96% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2022 down 61.74% from Rs. 19.68 crore in December 2021.
|Anjani Cement shares closed at 181.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.04% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.
|Anjani Portland Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.79
|106.88
|106.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.79
|106.88
|106.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.44
|11.45
|8.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.63
|12.80
|9.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.70
|-2.32
|7.58
|Power & Fuel
|42.72
|47.78
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.93
|6.78
|5.91
|Depreciation
|4.18
|4.30
|4.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.92
|29.86
|55.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.27
|-3.77
|14.74
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|-3.68
|14.83
|Interest
|7.52
|7.42
|8.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.17
|-11.10
|6.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.17
|-11.10
|6.02
|Tax
|-0.28
|-0.44
|1.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.89
|-10.66
|4.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.89
|-10.66
|4.23
|Equity Share Capital
|25.29
|25.29
|25.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|-4.22
|1.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|-4.22
|1.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|-4.22
|1.67
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|-4.22
|1.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited